Iran to build 50 passenger ships for Ivory Coast

TEHRAN - Iran Shipbuilding and Offshore Industries Complex (ISOICO) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Ivory Coast for building 50 sea taxis for the country, IRNA reported.

The MOU was signed on the sidelines of the Scientific and Economic Cooperation Conference of Iran and West African Countries (IRANWAC) on Wednesday.

The event was attended by senior officials from both sides including Mohsen Rezaei, the Iranian vice president for economic affairs.

Iran's shipbuilding industry, with more than 50 years of history, has been on a journey toward development since its establishment, and nowadays the Islamic Republic is considered one of the world’s major shipbuilders, manufacturing and repairing all kinds of vessels.

Iran Shipbuilding and Offshore Industries Complex (ISOICO), which is a subsidiary of the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO), was established in 1973 as the largest shipbuilding complex in West Asia, in an area of 1100 hectares, 37 kilometers west of the southern port of Bandar Abbas.

EF/MA