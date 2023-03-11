Persian edition of Shlomith Rimmon-Kenan’s book “Narrative Fiction” republished

TEHRAN – The second edition of a Persian translation of Shlomith Rimmon-Kenan’s book “Narrative Fiction: Contemporary Poetics” has recently been published.

Translated by Abolfazl Horri, the first edition appeared in 2008 by Nilufar Publishing House.

What is a narrative? What is narrative fiction? How does it differ from other kinds of narrative? What features turn a discourse into a narrative text? Now widely acknowledged as one of the most significant volumes in its field, “Narrative Fiction” turns its attention to these and other questions.

In contrast to many other studies, “Narrative Fiction” is organized around issues - such as events, time, focalization, characterization, narration, the text and its reading - rather than individual theorists or approaches.

Within this structure, Rimmon-Kenan addresses key approaches to narrative fiction, including New Criticism, formalism, structuralism and phenomenology, but also offers views of the modifications to these theories.

While presenting an analysis of the system governing all fictional narratives, whether in the form of a novel, short story, or narrative poem, she also suggests how individual narratives can be studied against the background of this general system. A broad range of literary examples illustrate key aspects of the study.

This edition is brought fully up-to-date with an invaluable new chapter, reflecting on recent developments in narratology.

Readers are also directed to key recent works in the field. These additions to a classic text ensure that “Narrative Fiction” will remain the ideal starting point for anyone new to narrative theory.

Rimmon-Kenan is a professor of English and comparative literature at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Her most recent publications include “A Glance Beyond Doubt: Narration, Representation, Subjectivity” and “Re-Reading Texts: Re-Thinking Critical Presuppositions”.

Her current projects concern the concepts or narratives in different disciplines (psychoanalysis, historiography, legal studies and the medical humanities).

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Shlomith Rimmon-Kenan’s book “Narrative Fiction: Contemporary Poetics”.

