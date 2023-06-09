Iran rejects signing ‘interim pact’ with U.S.

TEHRAN- Reports that Iran and the United States are concluding an “interim deal” that calls for partial sanctions relief on the Islamic Republic in exchange for modifications to the nation’s nuclear energy program have been roundly rejected by Iran's mission to the UN.

The London-based Middle East Eye (MEE) website purportedly said that both countries were close to reaching such an agreement despite the stalling of negotiations on the renewal of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

It cited two unnamed sources as saying Iran and the United States were "nearing a temporary deal that would swap some sanctions relief for reducing Iranian uranium enrichment activities."

The MEE also cited the sources as saying "the two sides have reached an agreement on a temporary deal to take to their respective superiors."

The report said Iran would commit to cease enriching uranium to purity of 60% or above and would continue cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog in return for being allowed to export up to 1 million barrels of oil per day and gaining access "to its income and other frozen funds abroad."

A White House National Security Council spokesperson also denied the MEE report on Thursday, labeling it “false and misleading”.

The spokesperson added, "Any reports of an interim deal are false."

According to National News, Iran's mission also said, "Our comment is the same as the White House comment."

Iran and a number of countries, including the United States, concluded an agreement known as the JCPOA in July 2015. The Islamic Republic was given a little amount of sanction relief as a result, and it subsequently offered to modify part of its nuclear activity. The agreement went into force in January 2016.

However, the U.S. withdrew from the agreement in 2018 under the administration of former President Donald Trump, reinstating all the sanctions that it had waived.

In April 2021, talks were resumed under Joe Biden’s presidency to renew the accord. However, since Washington has refused to provide assurances that it won’t back out of the pact again, the negotiations have been stalled since September 2022.

The Iranian mission to the UN stated on Thursday that there is no interim agreement “meant to replace the JCPOA” and that no such agreement is on the table.

On Wednesday, Mohsen Naziri Asl, Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations in Vienna, mentioned the U.S.’s self-proclaimed willingness to rejoin the JCPOA.

“Despite the arduous negotiations that lasted for more than 18 months, mainly due to the lack of American political will and determination, we could not bring the talks to a conclusion,” he added.

The talks to revive the JCPOA started in April 2021 and lasted until September 2022.

Naziri Asl described Iran’s recent cooperative efforts with the IAEA as “constructive” and “logical,” calling expectations from Iran “unreasonable” and “illogical.”

“Iran’s nuclear activities, including uranium enrichment at various levels, are completely peaceful and in accordance with the Iranian people’s rights based on the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and are under the supervision and verification of the IAEA safeguards,” the top diplomat emphasized.

According to the diplomat, the U.S. government has lately emphasized in many occasions that reviving the JCPOA is “not on the agenda for months,” expressing concern that certain parties have turned a blind eye to the “irresponsible attitude,” and are even aligning with it.

“The measure shows that miscalculations and minor political considerations are dominating the revival of an agreement that the international community has invested for years to achieve,” Naziri Asl remarked.

He also said that “it is a matter of serious concern that despite Iran’s extensive cooperation with the UN nuclear agency, the European Union, especially Germany, Britain and France, continue to resort to outdated tactics and play a dirty game with political motivation to target Iran’s ongoing cooperation with the IAEA.”