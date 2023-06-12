BMI widely welcomed at 15th intl. exhibition of financial industry

Interested people and visitors were actively present on the second day of the fifteenth international exhibition of the financial industry (stocks, banks, and insurance) and BMI stand were hosting these participants and interested people in this exhibition.

According to BMI public relations, by taking part in the fifteenth international exhibition of the financial industry, this bank announced its readiness to provide financial services and all-out support of the country's development and improvement by enhancing the cooperation level.

Along with other banks, stock, and insurance firms, BMI by all-round participation and presence during four days of the exhibition, besides productive interactions with financial industry activists, will present the latest services and new products, capacities, achievements, and capabilities for the development of joint relations and cooperation in the field of foreign exchange and Rial services with economic enterprises, financial institutions and groups and investment companies of the country present in the exhibition. It will also provide advice, ideas, and products.

BMI as one of the greatest financial suppliers in the country provides all bank services including financing, obviating present companies' needs, issuing different kinds of guarantees, opening foreign currency and Rial affairs, new supply chain tools (GAM bills and electronic BARAT), and other stock, financial and bank services.

Accordingly, BMI's stand on the second day of the fifteenth international exhibition of the financial industry was widely accepted by interested people, participants, firms' managers, economic agencies, institutions, financial groups, banks, and mass media.

On this day, several representatives of the Islamic parliament, senior managers of the Ministry of Economy and Central Bank, the insurance industry, senior managers of banks, and several reporters and representatives of the media and different sections of the people attended the BMI stand and were closely informed the services and products of BMI.

BMI is present in this exhibition with a special approach that without a doubt will achieve and create new successes.

It is to be noted, interested people and visitors can visit the BMI stand at the fifteenth international financial industry exhibition by going to Hall 41, stand 26, and get informed about the different services and activities of this bank.