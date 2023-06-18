“Like a Fish on the Moon” crowned best at Transylvania Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian drama “Like a Fish on the Moon” won the award for best film at the 22nd edition of the Transylvania International Film Festival, the organizers of the Romanian event announced on Saturday.

Director Dornaz Hajiha received the Transylvania Trophy, which is awarded to best film.

In addition, the film’s star Sepidar Tari was selected as best actress.

She received the award for her portrayal of Haleh, a woman who along with her husband, Amir, are having to cope with a tough situation: their four-year-old son Ilya has suddenly stopped talking. There is evidently no physiological cause, so they go to see a psychotherapist who comes up with a radical solution. Ilya’s mother, who has cared for him until now, is to take a back seat while the father assumes her role of looking after the child. This change in the established order sends the family into a downward spiral of tension and aggression, and it's extremely difficult to see a way out.

The closing ceremony of the festival held at the National Theater in Cluj-Napoca was attended by special guests Australian actor Geoffrey Rush, American director Oliver Stone and Mexican director Michel Franco.

Carolina Markowicz was named best director for her Brazilian drama “Charcoal”, while “Carbon” by Ion Bors from Moldova won the audience award.

The Finnish film “Family Time” by Tia Kouvo won the special jury award.

The award for best actor went to Nacho Quesada for his role in “The Barbarians”, a co-production between Spain and France by Andrew Sala.

“Anhell69” directed by Theo Montoya was picked as best documentary.

A co-production by Colombia, Romania, France and Germany, the film follows a funeral car cruising the streets of Medellin, while a young director tells the story of his past in this violent and conservative city. He remembers the pre-production of his first film, a Class-B movie with ghosts.

The festival also honored Australian actor Geoffrey Rush with a lifetime achievement award.

Photo: Sepidar Tari and Shahdiar Shakiba act in a scene from “Like a Fish on the Moon”.

MMS/YAW