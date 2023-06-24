WTTC, UNWTO team up to foster global tourism

TEHRAN - The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), two of the most powerful organizations in the travel and tourism sector worldwide, have signed a memorandum of understanding to advance public-private sector cooperation in the travel and tourism sector.

The organizations’ leaders, WTTC President and CEO Julia Simpson and UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, signed the partnership agreement at the G20 Ministerial Meeting in Goa, India, last week.

“We are only stronger if we work together to respond to the interconnected challenges facing our sector,” said Pololikashvili. “Strong public-private partnerships are the foundation to transform tourism and build resilience, and consolidating our partnership with WTTC will achieve exactly what we need — joining efforts to build a better future through tourism.”

The two organizations pledged to promote community empowerment and inclusion, collaborate on crisis preparedness, response and recovery, and continue to lead the industry towards a more sustainable future.

“Through the signing of a historic new MOU, WTTC and UNWTO embark on a new chapter of collaboration together, uniting our expertise to pave the way for a prosperous future for the Travel & Tourism sector,” said Simpson. “Together, we can create a powerful synergy that will shape the global landscape, opening doors to endless opportunities and benefiting travelers, businesses, and destinations alike.”

AFM