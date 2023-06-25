Children’s books on Qassem Soleimani published in Arabic  

TEHRAN – The Iranian publisher Rah-e Yar has recently published three books on General Qassem Soleimani in Arabic.

Written by Iranian writers, “The Last Apple”, “A Hero Like Me” and “A Man Who Could Speak to Pigeons” have previously been published in Persian by the publishing company.

The books have previously been showcased at several international book fairs in Lebanon, Iraq and several other countries.

“The Last Apple” by Mohammad Khosravi-Rad is about Soleimani’s endeavors to collect and forward tons of relief supplies to help the flood-stricken people in Khuzestan in 2019.

In the last chapter, the writer introduces a game about the book’s leading character designed by Somayyed Mohammadi-Moqaddam.

Translated by Seyyed Kazem Hashemi, the Arabic edition carries the original illustrations by Vahid Khatami.

“A Hero Like Me” is from the Tehran-based French writer and illustrator Claire Jobert. It has been translated by Shams Hejazi.

In an introduction to the book, the publisher calls Soleimani a national hero who must be introduced worldwide. “He was the one who dedicated himself to bringing peace to children and their families,” the publisher wrote.

“We must read this book and try to be like this great man,” it added.

In “A Man Who Could Speak to Pigeons”, Nazanin Behdad-Saberi has fictionalized the key role Soleimani and his soldiers played in breaking the 89-day siege of the northern Iraqi town of Amerli by the ISIS terrorists.

Kamal al-Seyyed is the translator of the book illustrated by Leila Heidari.

Amerli, an Iraqi town of Shia Turkmen located in the Tooz District of Saladin Governorate, was besieged by ISIS terrorists from June 2014, cutting off access to food, electricity and water.

On August 31, the Quds Force, the overseas arm of the IRGC under the commandership of Qassem Soleimani, joined the Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and the Popular Mobilization Units – Hashd al-Shaabi, breaking the siege, which was described by some top analysts as Iraq’s biggest victory against ISIS.

Before his martyrdom on January 3 during a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad in 2020, Soleimani had a regular program of visiting the children of his soldiers.

Photo: A poster shows the Arabic edition of the books “The Last Apple”, “A Hero Like Me” and “A Man Who Could Speak to Pigeons”.

