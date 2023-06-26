Both Wagner and the Westerners failed together

In an analysis, Kayhan discussed the riot of the Wagner paramilitary group against Putin and the retreat of its commander, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

It wrote: With this riot and retreat that lasted for about 24 hours, Prigozhin became the spokesperson for the failure of the West.

This incident made us know the nature of reform claimants and Western-minded groups in Iran, and once again showed their illiteracy of international relations and the strong dependence of this group on the West. The radical groups who pretend as reformers were so engaged in their hatred against Islamic Iran and Russia that they thought that a military contractor with 25,000 troops could put an end to Putin’s ruling and then Iran would be the next target! For years, the plan and fate of the country have been in the hands of these traitors.

Now, they censor the successes of the Iranian revolutionary government and its success (in forcing the West) to cleanse the camp of the hypocritical bloodthirsty terrorists (MKO/MEK) in Albania, but cover Wagner's mutiny against Putin incessantly. They hide their heads in the sand in the face of blow to the enemy of the nation, but report about the action against Russia every moment. This was an action that failed at the beginning and the reform claimants became ashamed.

Siasat-e-Rooz: The disgrace of the national Wagners again!

Siasat-e-Rooz dedicated its editorial to the events in Russia and said: The story of the Russian Wagners and the events that happened to this military unit revealed the nature of many people inside Iran. From foreign Persian media to other media, they tried to pretend that the era of Russia and Putin is over by publishing false and wrong information. The foreign media, especially the Persian language media, implemented the same scenario against Iran during last year's riots and published news and reports as if the Islamic Republic of Iran would soon be overthrown. Inside, some believed the media propaganda of the enemies and added fuel to the fire.

Although the attack on Iran last year is much heavier than the story of Wagner in Russia, their agenda and axis of attack are the same.

The important thing is that inside the country some people and political wings, like the reformist political faction, were excited by the events that happened in Russia and some analyses that they published in print and virtual space, tried to say that Putin's government will be overthrown in less than 24 hours and then the consequences will affect Iran.

In fact, this wing should be called "national Wagners" because they try to induce their wrong thoughts into society with their policies and wrong positions, which do not even have the most obvious analytical principles.

Iran: Producing power for the Islamic Republic of Iran

The Iran publication analyzed the remarks of the Leader of the Revolution in which he said martyrs changed the destiny of Iran. It wrote: Ayatollah Khamenei, the wise Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said in a meeting with the families of the martyrs: "Your martyrs changed the destiny of the country in one of the most sensitive periods of the country's history."

This Leader’s emphasis is a historical fact that the more time passes since the sacred defense (1980-88), the better we can understand the great and historic action of the martyrs and understand how these brave young people made Islamic Iran strong and guaranteed this power forever. Politics based on religious doctrines created a model of governance with spiritual power.

The martyrs by sacrificing their lives, which is rooted in religious beliefs, changed the fate of the country and changed the calculations of the enemies, and continued to "produce power" for the country. Today, Islamic Iran is at the peak of security. Who did bring this security to Iran? The model of sacred defense has created security and power for the country.

Today, Islamic Iran is equipped with hypersonic missiles. Yes, this is thanks to the blood of the martyrs who stood for the security and independence of the country. After the unveiling of Fattah's hypersonic missile last month, Jerusalem Post wrote: "Fattah" can reach Israel within 400 seconds.

Javan: The great idea of armed resistance in the West Bank



In a note, Javan wrote: The revival of the Palestinian struggle and resistance in the West Bank with an armed and jihadist form, should be considered as the practical realization of the views of the wise Leader of the Islamic Revolution. Addressing the oppressed Palestinian nation in 1393(2013) after the victory of the resistance in the 51-day war in Gaza, the Leader suggested: "The West Bank should be armed like Gaza... People should be armed there as well. The only thing that can reduce the pain of the Palestinians is that when they have the power, they can show their power, but otherwise with a submissive and conciliatory approach, nothing will be done for the benefit of Palestine."



Such an idea in connection with the field realities leads to its realization and implementation and it is considered a serious threat to the existence of the Zionist regime.