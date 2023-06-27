Students participate in the Constitutional Council session for the first time

Tehran - Yesterday, a group of representatives of student organizations participated in the Constitutional Council session and became familiar with the process and manner of the council members' discussions on aligning parliamentary laws with the constitution and religious provisions.

In this session, which was attended by about 15 students, the members of the Constitutional Council, consisting of 6 Faqihs and 6 legal experts, discussed and examined the law on the regulation of land, housing, and rent markets.

After the session, the students had a separate meeting with some members of the Constitutional Council and directly expressed their opinions and questions about the function of this council.