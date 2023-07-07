What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Sets of installation by Hiva Alizadeh are currently on view in an exhibition at Etemad Gallery. Entitled “The Singing Birds of Dawn”, the exhibit will run until July 18 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

Installation

* An exhibition of sets of installation by Ali Khatamsaz is currently underway at Yafteh Gallery.

The exhibit named “Victory Is the Only Option” will continue until July 21 at the gallery located at 8 Taleqani Dead End, Yarmohammadi St. in the Darus Neighborhood.

Painting

* A collection of paintings by Hossein Soltani is on view in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit named “Companion” will be running until July 18 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Yasaman Nozari are currently on view in an exhibition at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until July 28 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

* Sediqeh Kermani is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Ebteda Gallery.

Entitled “New Perspective”, the exhibition will run until July 12 at the gallery located at 35 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

* Paintings by Niusha Abedi are currently on view in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “The Moonlight Laughed at Her Face” will continue until July 23 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

* A collection of paintings by Somayeh Ramezani is on display in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until July 12 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* Negar Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Saghar Masudi.

Entitled “Corridor”, the exhibition will be running until July 12 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, East Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* Paintings by Fariba Mirian are currently on view in an exhibition at Shokuh Gallery.

Entitled “Self”, the exhibit will continue until July 17 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. off Andarzgu Blvd.

* Hoom Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Fahimeh Vojdani.

The exhibit will run until July 16 at No. 2, 4th Alley off Qaem Maqam St.

Multimedia

* A collection of artworks in various media by Mohammadreza Rashed is on display in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Carpet Mirror” will continue until July 19 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

Drawing

* Drawings by Hossein Tadi are currently on view in an exhibition at Arthibition Gallery.

Titled “Deep Breath”, the exhibit will continue until July 20 at the gallery located at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.

