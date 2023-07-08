TEDPIX drops 7,200 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 7,526 points to 2.195 million on Saturday.

As reported, over 7.229 billion securities worth 60.22 trillion rials (about $144 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Last week, a stock market analyst said the market will experience a calm trading period in the summer and will continue to improve by the end of the season.

“The trend of the market in the spring shows that this market was lively but had relatively volatile transactions during the mentioned time period,” Nima Mirzaei said.

According to the expert, there is a possibility that as the end of the summer season approaches, the number of transactions will increase and the value of transactions will reach more than 100 trillion rials (about $199.7 million).

“The increase in the value of transactions and the consequent growth of liquidity inflow to the market will help the upward trend of the stock market index by the end of summer, and we can hope that the index will reach 2.5 million points at this time,” Mirzaei said.

MA