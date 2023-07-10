Sarlak pens one-year extension with Persepolis
July 10, 2023 - 18:24
TEHRAN – Persepolis iconic midfielder Milad Sarlak has signed a one-year extension with the Iranian giants.
Persepolis club announced on Monday that the 28-year-old playmaker would remain with them until at least the end of June 2024.
Sarlak joined Persepolis from Shahr Khodro in 2020 and played a key role in winning two Iran league and one Hazfi Cup.
Persepolis goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, captain Omid Alishah and Georgian defender Giorgi Gvelesiani have previously extended their deals.
