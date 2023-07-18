VP says Iran should become self-sufficient in designing and building nuclear reactors

TEHRAN – First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber said on Tuesday that Iran should become self-sufficient in designing and building nuclear reactors.

Mokhber made the suggestion in a working committee meeting arranged to iron out plans for producing 20,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity by 2041.

Mokhber added the process of engineering and manufacturing nuclear reactors should lead to promotion of nuclear technology in the country.

Mohammad Eslami, director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said studies have been carried out about specifying the places for constructing certain nuclear reactors.

“So far five places have been specified for constructing plants,” Eslami told the working committee meeting attended by the energy minister and the central bank chief.

Eslami said even in certain cases initial steps have been taken and agreements been signed with contractors to launch the projects.





