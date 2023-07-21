Breaking the Habit

In a pole arranged by the Israeli media Channel 13 about the public support of the decision made by army pilots to suspend their service in reserve units, over 37 precent of voters supported the strike.

On the other side, nearly 57 precent of those participated were against the refusal. Answering another question about the cancelation of the arguments put forward by the opposition to avoid the approval of the judicial reforms, 41 precent voted against and 36 precent voted for. According to the poles, generally speaking, the opposition still has the highest votes in a given elections and its leader outnumbers the current PM in term of supporters.

The Last Democrat Standing

The ex-ambassador of the Israel to Washington warned today that the current president of the U.S., Joe Biden, could be the last Democrat who supports Israel. He said that unfortunately, the relations between the U.S. and Israel today are more similar to the Obama era.

“I know Biden quite well. I also know his senior staff. They are supporters of Israel and advocate our historical unity.

They care a lot about our security, but we have descended to the point which resembles the Obama era. This is worrying.

Biden is a man who cares about Israel in his heart and the Jew community support him as well. He is on the verge of the 2024 elections, but he is not doing well. The fear that someone else from his party would rise and replace him is real.

They say he is the last Democrat supporting Israel”, the ex-ambassador said. Meanwhile, an Israeli media also describe the phone call between Biden and Netanyahu as a ladder which was given to the Israeli PM as a last chance and he decided to screw it.

In an article titled “From Quds to Washington: Netanyahu was given a ladder to climb down from the tree, but he decided to climb up further more”, the author claimed that the last week’s famous phone call, the wave of refusals of army’s reservists, escalating demonstrations, Gantz’s offer, and many other things could help Netanyahu to come back to the earth, but the PM decided to keep ascending.

Later into the day, a group of tens of commanders and reserve officers of the security community announced they will support army and reserve units against the decision of refusers and scheduled a demonstration in front of the residence of Galant, Israeli Minister of War. The wave of refusals within reserve units of the army, especially in the air force, has created a deep gap amongst the army’s personnel, casting doubt over the functionality of the structure under a critical circumstance like a war.

