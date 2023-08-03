Iran victorious against Faroe Island IHF Youth World Championship

TEHRAN - Iran defeated Faroe Islands 29-27 at 2023 the IHF Men's Youth World Championship on Thursday.

Iran returned to the competition after 13 years, and they did it in style.

After sharing spoils with Sweden on the first day at Croatia 2023, they made a comeback and won against the Faroe Islands, marking their first-ever win over a European team.

Iran are scheduled to meet Burundi on Saturday in Group H.