Washington in quite a bind: top general

TEHRAN – The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), General Hossein Salami, has said that the United States is stuck in a strategic deadlock.

Speaking at a conference of IRGC commanders on Saturday, General Salami said the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, played a pivotal role in putting the U.S. in such a strategic dead end, according to Tasnim.

Whatever policy the U.S. adopts will get nowhere in the face of Iran, he said.

“The enemy (U.S.) is well aware today that if it imposes sanctions against the Islamic Republic, it will be defeated and if does not sanction the Islamic Republic, it will lose again,” the general stated.

He also underlined that the Islamic Revolution and the resistance axis have the upper hand against the U.S., the Israeli regime and their allies in the region.

“Today, the U.S. is on the decline more than ever and the enemy has reached the nadir of weakness,” he stated.

Earlier, General Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of joint staff of Iran’s armed forces, had echoed the same assessment.

Underlining that the arrogant powers seek to maintain a unipolar world order, General Bagheri said, “American power is declining. Today, Russia is standing against the expansionism of the North Atlantic Treaty, and China is also seeking to strengthen its military power to confront the United States.”

He added, “All this shows the decline of American power. Also, international unions such as the Shanghai [Cooperation Organization] and BRICS have shown their power in the world.”