Turkish FM due in Tehran on Sunday 

TEHRAN – Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will arrive in the Iranian capital on Sunday for consultation over bilateral and regional issues, the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, Fidan’s visit comes at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

“During the visit, Minister Fidan will hold high-level meetings in Tehran,” the statement said.

It added, “The visit will render the opportunity to discuss the possibilities for further advancing our bilateral cooperation in all fields with Iran and to exchange views on current regional and international developments.”

Fidan has recently visited Russia for talks over a variety of issues, including Syria. The Iranian foreign Minister also visited Syria and Lebanon to discuss a number of regional issues.



