Local, Latin American artists’ new media artwork on show at 2nd IROMEDIA in Tehran

TEHRAN-The 2nd annual event of IROMEDIA is underway in Tehran, featuring new media art by local and international artists.

The event which was launched on September 1 at Tech_Fac New Media Arts Museum in Tehran, showcases video and video installation works of some important artists from Latin America. Also, an interesting collection of 13 video artworks from Iranian new media artists are on display, ILNA reported on Monday.

Many established artists from Iran, Cuba, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina have come to Tehran to present their innovative video art pieces. Each of them has reimagined the medium in their own way, creating a wild mix of contemporary technological advances and their own artistic vision.

New media art includes artworks designed and produced by means of electronic media technologies, comprising virtual art, computer graphics, computer animation, digital art, interactive art, sound art, Internet art, video games, robotics, 3D printing, and cyborg art.

Among Latin American artists whose work is presented at IROMEDIA are Gabriela Golder, Lucas Bambozzi, Enrique Ramirez, Kika Nicolela, Eder Santos, Elcio Miazaki, Franco Palioff, and others. The exhibition is curated by Gabriel Soucheyre, Marta Blanchietti, Giovana Rombaldi, Saeed Khavarnejad, and Carola Del Pizzo.

The Iranian part of the show includes works by Mohammad Ali Famori, Melina Clade, Dorsa Basij, Shirin Abedinirad, Mehrnoosh Roshanaei, Behnam Kamrani, Sadeq Majlesipour, Elham Kazemi, Samira Pahlevani, Babak Sepanta, Rosi Taheri, Arezou Ramezani, Soheil Kheirabadi, and Elmira Abolhasani.

A number of the Iranian artists participating in the event are members of Platform 101, an independent and non-profit institution promoting trailblazing artists and cutting-edge forms of art.

Founded by the Iranian multidisciplinary artist and curator Mohammad Ali Famori in 2018, Platform 101 has already made a name for itself in the world of new media art. The institution is widely known for creating a unique space that promotes freedom of expression and creativity. Platform 101 can also be considered the birthplace of glitch art in Iran.

Glitch art is the practice of using digital or analog errors for aesthetic purposes by either corrupting digital data or physically manipulating electronic devices.

This year’s IROMEDIA will wrap up on September 15. Tech_Fac Museum is located at Dayhim Innovation Factory, Poonel St., HesarAmir Road, Qiamdasht, Tehran.

Tech-Fac Museum is going to serve as a specialized platform in the field of digital and new media art on a local, regional and global scale.

SS/