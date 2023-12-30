TEHRAN - In an analysis, Kayhan discussed the contradictions of Western media's claims against Iran and wrote: Reuters claimed that Iran would not support Hamas in the current war because it did not know about the Al-Aqsa Storm operation.

But now the American newspaper Wall Street Journal claims that Iran's support for the Al-Aqsa Storm operation has caused the agreement with the United States on the nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions to be stopped. It should be said that first; contrary to the psychological operations of the Western media, Iran has always supported the resistance front. Secondly; the Al-Aqsa Storm operation was a 100% Palestinian operation without coordination with Iran. Thirdly; disruption of the negotiations for an agreement on the nuclear issue is not an issue related to the last one or two months. Rather, the United States and Europe reneged on their obligations immediately after the full implementation of the commitments by Iran.

Ham Mihan: Reconciliation with Iran is more useful

Ham Mihan investigated the usefulness of reconciliation with Iran over the normalization of relations with Israel for the Arab countries and said: Contrary to the Abraham Accords, the normalization of the relations of the Arab countries with Iran is based on ending the hostility between the parties of agreement and will cause the level of competition to disappear in the region. At the same time, such agreements are based on the basic interests of the parties, which include the act of intervention, respect for the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of the countries in the region, and ending the war in Yemen. These developments can contribute to the ultimate goal of all parties to free up resources to aid economic development. For countries like Saudi Arabia, such an approach is a priority over normalization with Israel, because it does not harm the credibility and dignity of its government. The agreement with Iran was praised by the Palestinians and other regional actors, and no one described it as treason, whereas the Abraham Accords drew such a reaction. Of course, it does not mean that the reconciliation agreements with Iran have no weak point or their success is guaranteed, but the meaning of this conclusion is that the basic logic of the reconciliation agreements with Iran is stronger than the normalization agreements with Israel.

Iran: Tehran attacks us from all sides

In a note, the Iran newspaper addressed the confession of the former Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, Naftali Bennett. It wrote: This Israeli official has taken responsibility for terrorist acts against Iranian infrastructure and people, and admitted that Iran has captured them through Hamas, Hezbollah, and even the sea by the Houthis. Iran fights against Israel and attacks Israel from all sides, and Israel gets hit. Despite the efforts of the leaders of Israel to bring the fields of war to the arena of psychological warfare and also to bring Tehran to the battlefield, they did not achieve any results in the process of realizing this goal. When Bennett tries to talk about his direct role in terrorist operations, instead of Tehran, it can be seen that he is talking about Benjamin Netanyahu, the current Prime Minister of Israel; because he previously, despite focusing on the "Thousand Daggers" strategy, could not fulfill his demands towards the Islamic Republic. As Bennett claims, if he had achieved the minimum result in the "Thousand Daggers" strategy, the age of his government would have reached at least more than one year.

Vatan-e-Emrooz: A trap set for Iran

In a commentary, Vatan-e-Emrooz discussed Israel's psychological war against Iran and said: Tel Aviv's action in publicly assassinating an Iranian military official in Syria is not because of the power of this regime and the revival of the lost deterrence but to incite Iran and push Tehran towards a wrong action caused by miscalculation. The fact is that the Zionist regime avoids any confrontation with Iran and their strategy is to drag America and extra-regional forces into a conflict with Tehran. The Zionist leaders know very well that Israel's direct conflict with Iran without the intervention of the United States may return this regime to a few decades before 1948. The positions of Naftali Bennett and the leaders of this regime will not distract Tehran from what it should do. Iran said through the military channel that Israel would pay for its terrorist attack in Syria and Iran would revenge the blood of Martyr Mousavi at the right time and place so that the goals of the Zionist regime would not be realized.

