Sanctions ineffective, Iran govt says ahead of talks with Europe

TEHRAN – Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani stated during a Tuesday press conference that "Western sanctions and maximum pressure against Iran have failed," emphasizing that these measures have consistently fallen short of their intended objectives.

She also noted that it is the government's responsibility to mitigate and counteract the impact of these sanctions.

With the upcoming meeting between Iranian and European deputy foreign ministers scheduled for Friday in Geneva, she highlighted that talks with France, Germany, and Britain would "proceed in accordance with the Leader's principles," adding that Iran will consider any proposal that protects its national interests.

"The Geneva discussions will cover a broad spectrum of issues," Mohajerani said, explaining that bilateral, regional, and international matters, including the situations in Gaza and Lebanon, would be addressed. She expressed her "sincere hope for regional peace and conflict resolution."

Iran has been facing numerous Western sanctions for its peaceful nuclear program for the past two decades. The sanctions were loosened for a while after Iran and the P5+1 signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2015.

The bans, however, were reinstated and intensified in 2018 when former and incoming U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal. Iranian authorities have only expanded the country’s nuclear activities through the years of pressure.

Concerning interactions with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Iranian spokesperson stated that Tehran engages with all parties, including the IAEA, while emphasizing that the country operates within the rights and obligations outlined in the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

She further emphasized that Iran is activating a new set of centrifuges in line with its right to "use nuclear energy peacefully for medicine, agriculture, and similar purposes."

On November 22, Iran declared its decision to activate advanced centrifuges and boost its uranium enrichment capacity, directly opposing a resolution from the IAEA Board of Governors that criticized the country, despite Tehran's offer of new concessions.

When inquired about possible negotiations with the U.S., the spokesperson emphasized that "respect and trust-building are essential prerequisites," mentioning that Western countries, particularly the U.S., have often demonstrated unreliability and breached their commitments.