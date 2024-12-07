TEHRAN – Iran's Foreign Ministry has issued a strong rebuke of Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of violating international obligations by supporting terrorist groups in West Asia.

Mojtaba Damirchiloo, Assistant Foreign Minister and Director-General for Eurasia, sharply criticized what he termed illegal arms trafficking by Ukrainian officials and their backing of terrorist organizations operating in Syria.

In a statement, Damirchiloo declared that Ukraine's actions represent a clear breach of international commitments to counter terrorism. He specifically highlighted the danger posed by Takfiri extremist groups in Syria, entities designated as terrorist organizations by the UN Security Council. Damirchiloo characterized Ukraine's support for these groups as unethical and a violation of international law, warning that such alliances ultimately fuel global insecurity and violence and invariably backfire on those who sponsor them.

Dismissing Ukrainian allegations of Iranian involvement in the Ukraine conflict as baseless and politically motivated, Damirchiloo asserted that these accusations are designed to curry favor with the "genocidal Zionist regime" and the U.S. in pursuit of financial and military aid.

Reiterating Iran's consistent position, Damirchiloo emphasized Tehran's opposition to the war in Ukraine from its inception, its refusal to interfere in the conflict, and its persistent calls for all parties to engage in dialogue and pursue diplomatic solutions to resolve their disputes.

Local reports as well as statements from Russian officials show Ukraine has been training members of the Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group which launched a major attack into Syria’s Aleppo province last week and has been making advancements since then.

A Ukrainian news outlet with ties to the government called the Kyiv Post has also confirmed that the terrorists operating in Syria are “Ukrainian trained”. Some reports even suggests that Ukraine’s special forces have joined the terrorists in their attacks against the Syrian army.