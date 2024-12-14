Is Iran depriving ill-wishers of inventing excuses about its nuclear work?

TEHRAN - In a note, Arman-e-Emrooz discussed the agreement between Iran and the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

It wrote: The American newspaper Wall Street Journal claimed that Iran has agreed to additional safeguards measures by the IAEA. The new agreement between Iran and the IAEA includes frequent IAEA inspections of the Fordow facility and the appointment of several additional inspectors. This decision will make Iran to withstand any pressure. This agreement comes after the destructive action of the European troika and the United States that pushed for the passage of a resolution against Iran at the IAEA Board of Governors and Iran took a retaliatory measure to install more advanced centrifuges to add to its stockpile of uranium with a purity of 60%. Iranian authorities had warned their Western counterparts that any anti-Iran action from the West would be faced with a serious and practical response by Iran. Iran's decision has provoked some baseless accusations by Western diplomats about the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program.

Kayhan: Support to al-Julani by some pro-Western circles

In an article, Kayhan discussed the support for the HTS leader al Julani by some Western-leaning Iranians and wrote: At the same time as the Zionist regime welcomed the occupation of Damascus by armed terrorist groups, some media and political circles in Iran pretended that the "people of Syria" are the frontrunners of changes. Mohammad al-Julani now pretends to be a freedom-loving and patriotic Syrian hero who has liberated the Syrian nation. Some Western-leaning Iranian media also highlight the same false image. If this wing was a fan of the Iranian nation or a supporter of the Syrian people, they should have been worried about proxy terrorist groups gaining power in the region. But this time they reacted in line with America and the Zionist regime. It should be noted that some of these elements demanded the revival of the outdated two-state approach (in occupied Palestinian lands). They showed that they are detached from Islamic or humane values. It seems they have no choice but to purify and justify the crimes of the West.

Vatan-e-Emrooz: Importance of advisory role instead of sending forces

In a commentary, Vatan-e-Emrooz dealt with the recent statements of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution about the developments in Syria. The paper said: The words of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution were raised in a situation as the West Asia region is facing numerous crises and interventions by foreign powers. In his remarks, the Leader of the Revolution predicted that the Syrian youth would rebel against the occupation of their land and predicted the spirit of resistance would be strengthened in the country. This shows that pressure and threats will fail to weaken the resistance front. Instead, they make resistance stronger and more inclusive.

Javan: The West’s endless rhetoric about Iran’s nuclear program

In an analysis, Javan addressed unsubstantiated statements regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program. It said: IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has just said that Iran is preparing for significant enrichment of uranium to weapons grade. On Israel, he said, "On one side, the assumed presence of nuclear weapons looms in the background." Grossi's position about Israel’s possession of nuclear arms has been welcomed by Iran. It was the first time the Agency’s Director General made such acknowledgement and this is a significant step. On Iran’s nuclear activities, he said, "On the other, the very real potential of nuclear proliferation is raising the stakes." He made such a claim despite the fact that Iran’s nuclear activities are subject to most intrusive inspections. Grossi's position regarding Iran’s nuclear activities has once again led to intensified rhetoric surrounding Iran's nuclear program. The European troika has declared in a letter to the UN Security Council that they are ready to activate the trigger mechanism if necessary. Even the Trump team, according to the Wall Street Journal, is considering options, including pre-emptive airstrikes, to prevent Iran from developing what they claim nuclear weapons by Iran.