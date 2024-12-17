Iran develops domestic aircraft engine parts, official says

TEHRAN – Iran has achieved a major milestone in its aviation industry by localizing the production of Airbus and Boeing aircraft engine parts, according to Hossein Pourfarzaneh, head of the Civil Aviation Organization.

Speaking to Tasnim News Agency, Pourfarzaneh highlighted the challenges posed by international sanctions on Iran’s aviation sector, which prompted the country to develop a comprehensive plan for domestic production of critical engine components.

“In response to the sanctions, we initiated efforts to localize the manufacturing of aircraft engine parts,” he stated.

Pourfarzaneh explained that the project, carried out in collaboration with MAPNA Group, involved reverse engineering and a nine-year development process. This effort has culminated in Iran acquiring the technology to produce essential components for the aviation industry, a significant step toward self-reliance.