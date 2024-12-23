Iran has capacity to accept more Iraqi students

TEHRAN – An official with the Iranian science ministry has said the country's universities hold the capacity to accept more Iraqi students.

Omid Rezaei-Far also highlighted the importance of developing scientific and technological relations between the two neighboring countries.

He made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran on Monday with Haider Abd Dahed, the Iraqi deputy minister of higher education, IRNA reported.

The Iraqi official, for his part, said visiting Iran's scientific, technological, and innovative activities can be a good experience for Iraqi students.

Referring to close relationships between the two countries, the official stressed the need to eliminate obstacles to scientific interactions.

Rezaei-Far also said the exchange of professors and students, the establishment of joint science and technology parks, and the implementation of joint research projects, can develop strategic partnership between the two ministries.

He went on to say that the implementation of decisions made by the joint scientific committee of the two countries, and the working groups in technology, innovation and research projects, along with the approval of agreed-upon regulations by the parties, will enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Developing scientific and technological ties can address the challenges of Iraqi students studying in Iran, and boost cultural and scientific relations between Iran and Iraq, Rezaei-Far noted.

Enhancement of academic ties

In a meeting held on August 21 in Iraq, officials from Iran and Iraq highlighted the need to expand educational and research collaborations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the head of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s office for universities, Mostafa Rostami, and Iraqi Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Naeem Al-Aboudi, explored potential ways to foster scientific cooperation between Iranian and Iraqi universities, IRNA reported.

Stressing the significance of enhancing cooperation in higher education, Al-Aboudi expressed Iraq’s interest in utilizing Iran’s educational expertise and experiences to improve its educational system.

Rostami, for his part, underscored the central role of universities in strengthening cultural and scientific relations between the two nations.

The official voiced Iran’s readiness to share its knowledge and experiences with Iraq. Rostami went on to suggest conducting shared short-term research and educational courses for both students and professors. He further called for increasing the exchange of students and professors.

The officials also discussed ways to solve Iraqi students’ problems in Iran and improve their learning conditions.

In June, an Iraqi delegation headed by Al-Aboudi met Mohammad-Ali Zolfigol, former Minister of Science, Research, and Technology, in Tehran to discuss the potential for enhancing educational cooperation.

Over the past three years, scientific and academic cooperation between Iran and Iraq has been promoted, leading to the signing of important memorandums of understanding, IRNA quoted Al-Aboudi as saying.

The Iraqi official considered the education of 100,000 Iraqi students in Iran as a great opportunity to promote cultural cooperation.

