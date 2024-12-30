Iran, Oman offer common ground on Syria, trade, and regional issues during FM’s Tehran visit

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that the Islamic Republic's guiding principle is the advancement of peace and security within the region and among all nations in the Muslim world.

This commitment was highlighted during a meeting with Oman's Foreign Minister, Said Badr al-Busaidi, in Tehran on Monday. Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran's foreign policy is centered on strengthening ties with both Muslim countries and its neighbors.

He further expressed strong disapproval of the Israeli regime for exploiting divisions among regional countries and Muslim nations to their detriment.

Pezeshkian underscored the long-standing and robust relationship between Tehran and Muscat, spanning various sectors and levels, stating that "the continued advancement and expansion of constructive relations is of significant importance to the Islamic Republic of Iran." He also mentioned that Iran and Oman have reached an agreement to convene a meeting of their joint economic committee in Muscat in the near future. Both nations, he explained, are actively engaged in positive measures to expedite the implementation of previously agreed-upon deals and to finalize new ones going forward.

‘Relations with Iran unwavering principle for Oman’

Oman's Foreign Minister, Said Badr al-Busaidi, responded by affirming that his country's relationship with Iran is founded on mutual trust and goodwill, expressing a desire for even stronger ties between the two nations. Busaidi asserted that enhancing relations with Iran, based on mutual respect and confidence, is an unwavering principle for Oman.

Earlier on Monday, the Omani Foreign Minister also held a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and participated in a joint press conference.

During the press conference, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi noted that both Iran and Oman, along with the majority of countries in the region, share common perspectives on regional matters, particularly their desire for the promotion of independence and stability within Syria.

According to Araghchi, “We have a shared understanding on maintaining territorial integrity and unity, respecting all ethnicities and religions, and fostering the formation of an inclusive government in Syria.” He reiterated that Iran's positions align significantly with those of Oman and most countries in the region, highlighting their collective aspiration for Syrian independence and stability.

Araghchi also acknowledged the “growing” relationship between Tehran and Muscat across multiple sectors and stated that a meeting of their joint economic committee is scheduled to be held in Oman next month. He further stated that the volume of trade between the two countries has tripled in the past Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19th, when compared to the volume three years prior. The total value of trade between the two nations reached 2.5 billion dollars during that Iranian year, he specified.

‘Oman FM carries no American message for Iran’

Araghchi also recognized the Omani government's consistent readiness to facilitate stronger relationships between Iran and other countries. He further noted Oman’s transparent role during the nuclear negotiations which ultimately led to the 2015 nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). However, he clarified that no direct messages were exchanged during Busaidi's current visit to Tehran. He emphasized that “We will continue to exchange necessary messages with the American side at the appropriate time through the Swiss embassy.”

Oman's Foreign Minister, in turn, expressed that the constructive discussions he had with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran highlighted the deep-rooted relationship between the countries. He affirmed his country's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Iran in order to serve their shared interests.

Busaidi also relayed that he had delivered a written message from Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, reflecting ongoing consultations on expanding their relationship.

Similar to Iran, Oman is a supporter of the policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations, the Omani Minister stated. He also stressed the importance of preserving Syria's independence and territorial integrity, as well as supporting the country in playing its international role.

Busaidi sat down with Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf in a separate meeting before wrapping up his trip to Tehran.

