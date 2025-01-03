Shameful scandal at Beirut Airport: Dirty schemes against Hezbollah continues

BEIRUT - Based on the instructions of the Lebanese Ministry of Interior, known for its anti-Hezbollah policy on the orders of Washington, Beirut Airport’s security service for the second time in a week has subjected an Iranian passenger airplane to a thorough inspection.

The inspection took place following what Al-Hadath TV, known for its source of funding and rhetoric, claimed “Western sources have told Al-Hadath that Iran plans to transfer millions of dollars to Hezbollah today via a Mahan Air flight from Tehran to Beirut.”

All passengers were subjected to a humiliating inspection. Additionally, in a blatant violation of diplomatic norms, the small personal bag of an Iranian diplomat working at the Iranian embassy in Beirut was thoroughly inspected.

These provocative measures under the pretext of the possibility of transferring money to Lebanon are not new, but is it reasonable that the Iranian people sent through that small bag their donations to the Lebanese?! Is it reasonable to rebuild what was destroyed by the US-led Israeli attacks?! Is it reasonable that the Lebanese state bodies are being run at the behest of the hostile media?

Reports have revealed that after consulting with senior security officials, the airport’s security service decided to “strictly prevent the shipment from leaving the airport.” It added the Iranian side was informed that “if the plane landed, and was proven that it was carrying money after inspection, the shipment will be confiscated in favor of the Lebanese state.”

During his participation in the provocative talk show “It’s Time,” which aims to distort the image of the resistance movement and is broadcast on the channel whose correspondent in Washington recently received a commendation from Trump because his channel is “the only media outlet that consistently challenges the influence of Hezbollah,” Bassam Mawlawi, the Minister of Interior, had stated that “it has become necessary to search Iranian bags, bag by bag”!

Bassam Mawlawi, first in his capacity as a judge, has forgotten that the security services must not be transformed into judicial police officers working under the command of the US intelligence services. He has also forgotten to balance the details of the ceasefire agreement with the minimum level of national sovereignty and maintaining civil peace.

In parallel, the US warplanes land at Lebanese military airports in a blatant violation of Lebanese sovereignty, and smuggle weapons equipped to fuel sedition and transfer money to the media hostile to the resistance movement without anyone moving a finger.

Commenting on the hostile attempts to prevent Iran from contributing to financing the reconstruction, Mustafa Bayram, the Minister of Labor, delivered a clear and decisive message that “the hand that prevents reconstruction will be cut off, just like the hand that thinks of extending to disarm Hezbollah.”

In this context, it is worth noting that, a month after the ceasefire, and despite the Iraqi side bearing the costs of returning its “Lebanese guests”, a large number of displaced are still stuck in Iraq. Those wishing to return immediately to bury their martyrs or to join their work, schools and universities have no choice but to fly to “Middle East Airlines”. However, the national airline has deliberately not taken into account their economic circumstances, as the price of a one-way ticket from Iraq to Lebanon costs about $400 (the price of a round-trip flight to Iraq before the war did not exceed $500 at most).

State agencies must undoubtedly do what they are supposed to do, provided that they do not turn into a theater that the enemies can manipulate against a portion of the Lebanese, the Shiites, and Hezbollah supporters. It is not possible – under the pretext of implementing a ceasefire – to fulfill the desires that the US-led Israeli aggression failed to achieve.

It is clear that what happened and is happening in terms of provoking Hezbollah’s supporters is part of a series of obstructing the reconstruction process, and it would be more accurate to say that it is a continuation of the aggression by other means. Hezbollah’s supporters have always proven to be a people of patience, awareness, insight, and wisdom; however, the US and its proxies must beware of the forbearing if they get angry!