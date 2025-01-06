A possible mistake that will destroy Trump's dreams

TEHRAN - In an analysis, Sobh-e-No discussed the relationship between Iran and the United States and wrote: These days, we are facing "diplomacy or confrontation" between Iran and the United States in the era of Donald Trump.

Our country has also declared its readiness to negotiate based on the confidence-building formula in exchange for the lifting of sanctions and has prepared itself for all scenarios. Iran has proven its it is ready for both negotiation and confrontation, the examples of which are the negotiations that led to the "JCPOA" and military confrontation in the form of "the True Promise I and II". But based on the facts of the international system and the goals of the Trump administration, we can guess that the diplomatic option is much more likely than the military option because it is far from America's capability to choose the wrong path. That will take Trump away from his goals and vision, which is the "superior America". The threat of attacking Iran will push our country towards nuclear deterrence. Therefore, considering the high probability of failure of any military action against Iran and its regional and international fallouts, the Trump administration should come to the negotiating table with Iran in goodwill.

Jam-e-Jam: Syria, resistance and the future of interaction with Iran

In a note, Jam-e-Jam discussed the future developments in Syria and wrote: Syria should return to the Arab League and not be under the rule of Turkey. Some believe that Syria will become a country aligned with the United States, either by being under the rule of Turkey or returning to the Arab League. America will maintain the sanctions on Syria so that they can use the stick-and-carrot policy against the current rulers of Syria to get more concessions from them. This is what America is still doing in Iraq. If a democratic government is established in Syria, the relationship between this country and Iran will definitely be good. But if a weak government is formed in Syria and chaos continues, there will still be a situation for the presence of resistance movements there. Another scenario is the establishment of a strong autocratic ruler in the country to fight the resistance, which of course is difficult considering the recent developments and it will not be easy to do so. Therefore, it must be said that removing Iran and resistance in Syria is a difficult task in any case.

Kayhan: Zionist media concerned about Iran's new drone

In an article, Kayhan addressed the concerns of the Zionist media about Iran's new drone named "Shahed 136B". It said: News related to Iran's military industry and latest achievements have always been one of the most interesting and important topics for analysts and Zionist media. In recent years, experts and Zionist media have published numerous specialized articles related to Iran's weapons and military industries. One of the areas that has always been of interest to the Zionists is Iran's drone industry, which the military commanders of the Zionist regime always refer to as a serious threat. According to Nitzan Sadan, an expert in hi-tech, the 4,000 km range of this drone is not for reaching distant targets, but it is made for distant friends and is a great weapon for future wars. They believe that a new Iranian invention will allow them to reach Israel and completely change the face of proxy wars. This is a threat that Israel is well aware of, and despite the end of the war with Hezbollah, it is still a problem for which Israel has no solution.

Donya-e-Eqtesad: Araghchi's negotiation signal to Trump

In an interview with Rahman Ghahremanpour, a senior expert on international issues, Donya-e-Eqtesad examined Foreign Minister Araghchi's statements about possible negotiations with the United States about a new nuclear deal. He said: Only two weeks before the inauguration of Donald Trump, Iran's foreign minister presented Tehran's formula for entering into new negotiations and said: "We are still ready to enter into ‘constructive negotiations without delay’ regarding our nuclear program, negotiations to reach an agreement." Mr. Araghchi has already said that the JCPOA cannot be revived and we must reach an agreement quickly. This shows that Iran is not indifferent to the developments in Washington, expresses Iran's goodwill, and shows that Tehran is not pessimistic about the start of negotiations. The fact is that the conditions of the region and the way America views Iran make us cautious about the possibility of reaching an agreement. Earlier, Richard Nephew, the architect of sanctions on Iran, advised Trump to take the path of diplomacy and negotiation to reach an agreement with Iran from the very first days in goodwill.