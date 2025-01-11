“Yahya's Prophecy” exhibit showcases stories of resilience in war refugee camps

TEHRAN- A photo exhibition titled "Yahya's Prophecy" has opened in Qazvin, offering a unique and immersive experience that combines imagery, text, and sound.

The exhibition delves into the realities faced by Lebanese refugees in Syria, particularly in the war-torn areas, during the Israeli attacks.

The exhibition showcases the remarkable work of Mahsa Alviri, the first female photographer from Qazvin to document life in conflict zones, specifically in Syria and Lebanon, where she engaged with Lebanese war refugees through interviews and visual storytelling.

" Yahya's Prophecy" comprises 100 photographs and 17 narratives, illustrating the harsh realities faced by Lebanese refugees during the Israeli attacks on Syria.

Centered around the theme of how influential figures like Yahya Sinwar, a symbol of resilience, were nurtured and educated within the refugee camps, the exhibition explores themes of self-esteem, faith, and patriotism.

Alviri's goal was to comprehend how prominent resistance figures, such as Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh, are fostered and raised in the midst of adversity.

Through her interactions with these families, Alviri gained a profound understanding that everyone, regardless of age, embodies heroism. This insight highlights the extraordinary resilience and strength exhibited by the Lebanese community in Syria.

She returned to Iran less than 20 days before the Syrian government fell, making her the last Iranian woman photographer who managed to travel to Syria.

A 20-minute documentary of Alviri's journey is currently in the editing process, and the team plans to convert the smaller narratives into a book. The exhibition is a testament to Alviri's dedication to sharing the stories of these remarkable individuals and communities.

Located in Qazvin, "Yahya's Prophecy" is a multifaceted exhibition that combines photography, video, audio, music, and text. By presenting the message in an accessible and engaging manner, the exhibition allows visitors to grasp the essence of the narrative in a short span of time, with thoughtful framing and curation.

The exhibition was officially inaugurated on January 6 and will remain open for 20 days. It offers a rare opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the inspiring stories of resilience and strength exhibited by the Lebanese community in Syria.

Yahya Sinwar (1962-2024) was a Palestinian politician who served as the chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau from August 2024 and the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip from February 2017 until his martyrdom in October 2024. Sinwar lost his life in a confrontation with Zionist occupation forces in Gaza.

Sinwar is recognized as the architect of the 7 October attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. Born in Khan Younis, Gaza, Sinwar earned a BA in Arabic Studies from the Islamic University of Gaza. An early member of Hamas, established by Sheikh Ahmed Yassin in 1987, he became immersed in anti-occupation activism during his university years. Throughout the 1980s, he faced multiple imprisonments, ultimately being sentenced to four life terms in 1988 for his alleged involvement in attacks against Israeli forces.

During his incarceration, Sinwar mastered Hebrew and translated banned autobiographies of former Shin Bet leaders, indicating a commitment to education and preparation for future leadership. Released in 2011 as part of a prisoner exchange deal for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, Sinwar quickly rose through Hamas ranks. In 2021, he was re-elected and played a significant role in the Al-Quds Sword war.

