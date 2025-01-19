Export of farmed caviar rises 112% in 9 months on year

TEHRAN – Naser Karami-Rad, Director-General of the Office for the Restoration and Conservation of Genetic Aquatic Resources at Iran's Fisheries Organization (IFO), announced a 112 percent increase in the country's official exports of farmed caviar during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year 1403 (March 20 – December 20, 2024), compared to the total exports of the previous year.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Karami-Rad stated on Sunday that 5,346 kilograms of farmed caviar, valued at $3.2 million, were exported through Iranian customs during this period, marking a significant growth over the 4,784 kilograms exported in the entire year of 1402.

He estimated that an additional 50 percent of this amount may have been exported unofficially by travelers, IRNA reported.

Iranian farmed caviar has reached 28 countries this year, with the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Belgium ranking as the top three destinations. Karami-Rad attributed the rise in exports primarily to the high quality of Iran's farmed caviar and its prominent demand in international markets.

Last year, Iran produced 21,612 kilograms of farmed caviar, and this year’s total production figures will be finalized soon, he added.

The official also noted that as of the first half of this year, 304 active sturgeon farms were operating across 22 provinces in Iran, with Gilan, Mazandaran, and Fars leading in production.

