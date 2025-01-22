Esteghlal iconic midfielder Masharipov out for weeks

TEHRAN – Esteghlal midfielder Jaloliddin Masharipov’s foot injury will keep him out for a few weeks.

The Uzbekistan international player was forced to leave the field in the match against Shams Azar on Monday and has been diagnosed with a hamstring strain.

Esteghlal are scheduled to play Iraqi side Al Shorta and Al Rayyan of Qatar in the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite.

Masharipov’s absence will be a big blow to Esteghlal.

Additionally, Persepolis Uzbek winger Oston Urunov is set to have an MRI after exiting in the match against Zob Ahan with a thigh injury.