Iran Expo 2025 to showcase country’s export capabilities

TEHRAN – Iran will hold the 7th Export Capabilities Exhibition (Iran Expo) from April 28 to May 2, 2025, aiming to highlight the country’s potential in global trade, a senior official announced on Tuesday.

Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), said the event will provide international visitors with a comprehensive view of Iranian companies' export capabilities, ultimately boosting non-oil exports.

"Iran Expo is a multi-industry exhibition, representing a wide range of sectors. It serves as a condensed version of all trade shows and benefits from the full cooperation of the Foreign Ministry and Iranian embassies abroad," he stated.

Dehnavi emphasized that Iran Expo is a vital tool for trade expansion, particularly through bilateral negotiations. He noted that next year's exhibition will focus on improving quality, with stricter participant selection to enhance export opportunities.

He further highlighted a key advantage of Iran Expo compared to other exhibitions, saying: "The policymaking council of Iran Expo is led by the First Vice President, underscoring the exhibition's significance and ensuring high-level coordination among government agencies."

"This exhibition serves as a platform to showcase Iran's export capabilities, and we aim to present the latest advancements, innovations, and leading industries to both domestic and international participants," he added.

Regarding Turkey’s participation, he described the country as a key trade partner for Iran and a crucial transit route to other markets.

“Turkey has consistently ranked among our top five trade partners. This year, a high-level delegation from Turkey attended Iran Expo, and we plan to invite both government and private-sector representatives again in 2025,” he said.

Addressing the impact of sanctions, Dehnavi acknowledged that restrictions have created challenges for Iran’s trade but stressed the resilience of the private sector. “Iranian businesses have found ways to circumvent sanctions and keep the economy thriving. While the government has at times created hurdles with slow-moving regulations, the private sector has remained steadfast,” he said.

The official added that any reduction in sanctions would lower costs and open new export markets, urging officials to facilitate trade in a more open environment.

Dehnavi also confirmed that Saudi Arabia is among the countries invited to Iran Expo 2025. “Apart from the Israeli regime, we have no restrictions on trade expansion with any country. Saudi Arabia shares cultural, historical, and geographical ties with Iran, offering a valuable trade opportunity. With political differences being resolved, we look forward to strengthening economic cooperation,” he stated.

Iran Expo 2025 is set to be the country’s largest international trade fair, bringing together manufacturers, exporters, and investors from various industries. The exhibition will feature key sectors such as petrochemicals, automotive, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and information technology.

As Iran seeks to diversify its economy beyond oil revenues, the event is expected to attract thousands of international buyers and industry leaders looking for trade and investment opportunities. Iran Expo 2025 will also host business matchmaking sessions, trade delegations, and panel discussions on global market trends.

EF/MA