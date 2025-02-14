Officials react to Vance’s accusation European leaders repress unorthodox political views

European officials criticized US Vice President JD Vance’s speech on Friday, where he came out swinging against European allies for suppressing free speech, losing control of immigration, and refusing to work with hard-right parties in government, CNN reported.

Vance began his speech at the Munich Security Conference in Germany saying the Trump administration believes it can strike a “reasonable settlement between Russia and Ukraine,” but said the threat he worries most about in Europe is the “threat from within.”

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko called Vance’s speech “the total humiliation of all European leaders.”

“I think this was one of the epoch-making speeches at the Munich conference,” Goncharenko posted on Telegram Friday, noting that Vance “said nothing about the war and Ukraine.”

“This is a bad call for us… We are in a very difficult situation, and no one but us can help us,” he said, adding that Vance “announced that there is no such thing as the West anymore. There is the United States and its vassal, the European Union.”

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also called Vance’s diatribe against European leaders “unacceptable.”

Speaking Friday at a separate event, Pistorius said he could not begin his address the way he originally intended to. “If I understood him (Vance) correctly, he compared conditions in parts of Europe with those in authoritarian regimes… That is unacceptable,” he said.

“I strongly oppose the impression that Vice President Vance has created that minorities are being suppressed or silenced in our democracy,” Pistorius added.

Pistorius, who has been campaigning for Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) ahead of the country’s federal election on February 23, said German democracy allows for a plurality of views, meaning the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) can campaign “just like any other party.”