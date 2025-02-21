Emir of Qatar's visit and opportunities ahead

TEHRAN - In a note, Jam-e-Jam discussed the Emir of Qatar's visit to Iran and said: This visit is important in various ways in the current sensitive situation in West Asia and the Persian Gulf.

Regarding the speculation that the Qataris are mediating between Iran and the U.S., it should be said that Iran has repeatedly emphasized that we are not against the principle of negotiations, but negotiations must be conducted on equal footing and respectfully. Negotiations are meaningless under sanctions. It should be noted that in negotiations the Islamic Republic will definitely demand the rights that have been denied to the Iranian people, and it is not the West that has demands from Iran because they have broken their promises, abandoned the negotiations, and put pressure on Iran. Those who are trying to increase economic pressure on the people must be held accountable. Trips like the one by the Emir of Qatar, especially during Trump's second presidential term, are an opportunity for the whole world to once again witness the strength and power of the Iranian people's resistance and the revelation of the Western miscalculations.

Sazandegi: Qatar, another mediator

In an article, Sazandegi dealt with Qatar as a mediator in Iran's negotiations with the United States and wrote: Undoubtedly, Qatar's role in the talks between Taliban and U.S. negotiations that led to the Doha agreement, as well as the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, indicates that this country still intends to resolve other disputes. In this regard, it should be noted that Joe Biden gave Qatar the title of "major ally outside of NATO." Now, in addition to deepening Tehran-Doha relations, perhaps we should wait for the Qataris to show their positive activism in some cases related to Iran. There is speculation that the Emir of Qatar may have brought a message from the West to Iran because Qatar has played the role of intermediary between Iran and the U.S. in the past. Iranian Foreign Minister Araqchi neither confirmed nor denied this news. Of course, it should be noted that Iran's channels with Oman and Switzerland are active.

Iran: Regional conditions will change the game in Iran's favor

In an analysis, the Iran newspaper discussed the changing conditions in the region and wrote: The current conditions facing the Axis of Resistance are not the endpoint. Also, due to the changing conditions in the region and the policies of the United States and Israel, which are generating tension and insecurity, the main ground for the continuation of the resistance thinking will not disappear, and resistance is considered a necessity in the region. Despite the damage the Axis of Resistance has suffered, Iran has not changed its regional policy and is the main supporter of it. The political developments in recent weeks have caused numerous messages to be transmitted, including from Syria, regarding the desire and even the necessity of cooperation with Iran for the region’s security architecture. In this situation, Iran will have numerous dynamics of role-playing that can be analyzed and examined at three levels: inside Syria, at the level of regional powers, and discussions related to the role of major players and extra-regional powers in Syria, and the larger Mediterranean region.

Arman-e-Melli: Europe’s willingness to negotiate with Iran

Arman-e-Melli examined Iran’s approach to Europe and the United States in an interview with Qasem Moheb-Ali, a former diplomat and international affairs analyst. He said: To predict the Europeans’ behavior towards Iran after the Russia-Ukraine conflict, we must first see how and when this complicated war will end. Of course, Iran must act very intelligently in such a situation. Before the conclusion of the Russia-U.S. agreements, the Islamic Republic must reach an agreement with the Europeans and the Americans to protect its interests. The Europeans are certainly interested in striking a deal with Iran, but they have always shown that they cannot design a plan and succeed without the support of the United States. In this context, we must say that Iran must also reach a compromise with the United States in the process of negotiations because Europe is currently not strong enough to make an independent decision.