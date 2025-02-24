Iran’s top diplomat holds key meetings in Geneva on regional stability

TEHRAN – Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, has engaged in a series of high-level diplomatic meetings on the sidelines of with the UN Disarmament Conference and the UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva.

His engagements included discussions with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, as well as meetings with his counterparts from Bahrain, Armenia, Kuwait, and Indonesia.

Araghchi discusses key global security issues UN secretary-general

Before delivering a speech at the UN Disarmament Conference on Monday, Araghchi met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres to discuss key global security issues. Both officials underscored the importance of international cooperation in addressing threats to peace and ensuring global stability.

Later in the day, Araghchi attended the high-level session of the Disarmament Conference and also delivered a speech at the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council, where he outlined Iran’s perspectives on pressing international security and human rights matters.

Regional security, cooperation takes center stage in talks with Bahraini FM

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Araghchi held a meeting with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on the sidelines of the Geneva conference. The discussions focused on regional security, cooperation among Persian Gulf nations, and the broader challenges facing the Middle East.

Araghchi reiterated Iran’s commitment to strengthening ties with neighboring countries based on principles of good neighborliness and mutual interests. He stressed the necessity of enhanced regional cooperation to safeguard security and stability while addressing shared challenges.

A key topic of discussion was the situation in Palestine. Araghchi condemned expansionism, occupation, and military aggression by the Israeli regime, calling for urgent action by regional and Islamic nations to prevent what he described as an unfolding genocide and systematic efforts to eliminate Palestine. He emphasized the importance of the upcoming Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting as an opportunity for a united Islamic stance against the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

For his part, Bahraini Foreign Minister Al Zayani reaffirmed Bahrain’s opposition, along with that of other Arab and Islamic nations, to the forced displacement of Gaza’s population. He also highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Araghchi reaffirms Tehran’s readiness to expand ties with Armenia

Araghchi also held a bilateral meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to discuss regional stability and bilateral cooperation. The Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized the long-standing and stable relations between Iran and Armenia, reaffirming Tehran’s readiness to expand ties in various economic, political, and security fields.

A major focus of their discussion was the security situation in the South Caucasus. Araghchi underlined the importance of regional cooperation in maintaining stability and respecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity. He stressed that sustainable peace in the region requires close intra-regional coordination, free from external interference.

Mirzoyan described Armenia-Iran relations as highly significant and commended Iran’s principled stance on respecting Armenia’s territorial integrity. He expressed Armenia’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Iran in trade, economic development, culture, and transportation.

Continuing his diplomatic engagements, Araghchi met with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. Discussions with both officials focused on strengthening bilateral ties, promoting regional stability, and enhancing cooperation on international security matters.

Araghchi’s series of high-profile diplomatic engagements in Geneva underscored Iran’s active participation in international discussions on disarmament, human rights, and regional stability. His meetings with key global and regional stakeholders highlighted Tehran’s commitment to fostering diplomatic dialogue and addressing critical geopolitical challenges.