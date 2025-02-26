Israel bombs southern Syria, outside Damascus

The Israeli military has conducted air raids targeting what it called military bases and command centers in southern Syria and outside the capital, Damascus.

Israeli warplanes hit the town of Kisweh, approximately 20km (12 miles) south of Damascus, as well as the southern province of Deraa late on Tuesday, residents, security sources and local broadcaster Syria TV said.

Residents of Damascus reported hearing the sound of planes flying several low passes over the capital and a series of blasts.

The bombardment came hours after Syria condemned Israel’s incursion into the country’s south and demanded it withdraw, according to the closing statement of a national dialogue summit.

Israel moved forces into a United Nations-monitored demilitarized zone within Syria after President Bashar al-Assad’s removal, a move that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for the “demilitarization” of southern Syria, saying Israel “will not allow the new Syrian army to move into territory south of Damascus”.