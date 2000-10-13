SARAJEVO NATO said on Friday a Bosnian Serb war crimes suspect indicted for torture and rape detonated a hand grenade and killed himself as peacekeepers tried to arrest him.

Four German soldiers were wounded in the explosion, two of them seriously. A German Defense Ministry spokesman said their condition was not considered life-threatening. NATO-led Stabilization Force (SFOR) troops swooped into the eastern town of Foca late on Thursday to arrest Janko Janjic, 43, who has been indicted for crimes against humanity, including torture and rape, by the UN War Crimes Tribunal in The Hague.

(Reuter)