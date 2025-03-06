Iran defeat Iraq at 2025 Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship

TEHRAN - Iran defeated Iraq 58-13 in Group B of the 2025 Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship.

India, Bangladesh, Thailand and Malaysia are in Group A.

The Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship is now in its sixth edition and was first staged in 2005 with Hyderabad as the host city. It returns to the kabaddi calendar after an eight-year hiatus.

The competition is being held in Tehran, Iran from March 6 to 8.