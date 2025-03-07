Iran march into 2025 Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship semis

TEHRAN - Iran beat Nepal 47-14 in Group B of the 2025 Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship on Friday.

Team Melli, who had defeated Iraq 58-13, will meet Bangladesh in the semifinals later in the day.

India will also play Nepal in another semifinals.

The Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship is now in its sixth edition and was first staged in 2005 with Hyderabad as the host city. It returns to the kabaddi calendar after an eight-year hiatus.

The competition is being held in Tehran, Iran from March 6 to 8.