Iran to play India in 2025 Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship final

TEHRAN – Iran secured their place in the final of the 2025 Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship after defeating Bangladesh 41-18 in the semifinal on Friday.

Iran will meet India, who defeated Nepal 56-18, in the final match on Friday.

The Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship is now in its sixth edition and was first staged in 2005 with Hyderabad as the host city. It returns to the kabaddi calendar after an eight-year hiatus.

The competition is being held in Tehran, Iran from March 6 to 8.

India are defending champions.