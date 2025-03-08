Iran runners-up in 2025 Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship

TEHRAN – Iran lost to India 32-25 in the final match of the Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship 2025 on Saturday.

The sixth edition of the Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship was held from March 6 to 8.

India have now won the title in five of the six editions held so far, with South Korea winning the other on home soil in 2016.

Tehran was the first city to hold the Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship twice, having previously hosted the tournament in 2007.

The Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship 2025 featured seven teams divided into two groups.

Iran were drawn in Group B alongside Nepal and Iraq, while India, Thailand, Bangladesh and Malaysia were in Group A.

After round-robin matches, the top two teams from each group progressed to the semi-finals, where India beat Nepal 56-18 while Iran handed Bangladesh a 41-18 defeat.