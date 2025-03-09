Russia beach soccer team beat Iran: friendly

TEHRAN – Russia beach soccer team defeated Iran 5-1 in a friendly match held in Bushehr, Iran.

Seyed Ali Nazem scored Iran’s solitary goal from the penalty spot.

Iran will play Russia once again on Tuesday.

Led by head coach Ali Naderi, the Iran beach soccer team are preparing for the 2025 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup, scheduled for March 20 to 30 in Thailand.

Team Melli have been drawn in Group C alongside the UAE, Indonesia, and Afghanistan.