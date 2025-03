Iran beach soccer lose to Russia on penalties

TEHRAN –Iran beach soccer team lost to Russia 4-3 in penalty shootout in a friendly match Tuesday night.

The match ended 3-3 in regular time.

Russia beach soccer team had defeated Iran 5-1 on Sunday.

Led by head coach Ali Naderi, the Iran beach soccer team are preparing for the 2025 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup, scheduled for March 20 to 30 in Thailand.

Team Melli have been drawn in Group C alongside the UAE, Indonesia, and Afghanistan.