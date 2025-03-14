Iran win gold medal at FIVB Snow Volleyball World Tour

TEHRAN - Iranian men teams won a gold and bronze medal at the FIVB Snow Volleyball World Tour debut.

The first FIVB Snow Volleyball World Tour event in almost six years is over and nations that have never been on the World Tour podiums before collected all the medals.

The team of Iran 4 triumphed in the men’s tournament in the winter sports resort of Erzurum Palandoken in northeastern Turkey, while Italy and Iran 2 picked up the silver and the bronze, respectively.

Home teams swept the entire women’s podium, with Türkiye 1, Türkiye 2 and Türkiye 3, in that order, lining up with gold, silver and bronze, fivb.com reported.

Iran had a memorable World Tour debut. The Asian country had four teams taking to the snow courts in the men’s tournament. Three of them made it to the quarterfinals and two of them earned medals.

Iran 4, featuring Arshia Ahmadi, Fazel Valipour Gorji, Mahdi Alizadeh Koyakhi and Seyed Ali Talebzadeh, lost to Italy in a tight Pool B three-setter, but finished pool runners-up, advancing to the elimination rounds. They never lost a set again. In the quarterfinals, Iran 4 beat Turkey 2. Then they produced a 2-0 (20-18, 15-11) semifinal upset of top-seeded France 1, before getting back at Italy in Friday’s gold medal showdown with a 2-0 (15-6, 15-10) sweep.