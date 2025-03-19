Tehran writes to UN about US threatening language against Iran

TEHRAN – Tehran’s ambassador to the UN has denounced inflammatory remarks by Donald Trump and his senior officials against Iran and said Washington’s accusations against the Islamic Republic regarding Yemen are entirely “baseless”.

Amir Saied Iravani made the comments on Monday in a letter to the UN secretary general and the UN Security Council president.

“I wish to express my deep concern and unequivocal condemnation of recent belligerent statements by senior officials of the United States administration, including the president of the United States, while they were attempting desperately to unlawfully justify the U.S. acts of aggression and war crimes against Yemen, leveling baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran and openly threatening the use of force against Iran,” Iravani wrote in his letter.

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared he will hold Iran directly responsible for any future attacks by Yemen targeting ships affiliated to Israel.

Writing on Truth Social post on Monday, Trump said, “Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!”

The Iranian diplomat said Yemeni forces operate independently in their decision-making and actions, and their operations are conducted in support of Gaza.

Iravani warned any acts of aggression against Iran will have “severe consequences”

The full text of Iravani’s letter to the UN is as follows:

Excellency,

Upon instructions from my government, and further to the letter dated 11 February 2025 (S/2025/89), I wish to express my deep concern and unequivocal condemnation of recent belligerent statements by senior officials of the United States administration, including the president of the United States, while they were attempting desperately to unlawfully justify the U.S.’s acts of aggression and war crimes against Yemen, leveling baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran and openly threatening the use of force against Iran. Such inflammatory rhetoric constitutes a blatant violation of fundamental principles of international law and of the United Nations Charter, particularly Article 2(4), which prohibits threats or use of force against sovereign states.

In light of these grave violations, the Islamic Republic of Iran firmly rejects and condemns these reckless and provocative statements. Iran calls on the Security Council to take a clear and principled stance in denouncing such inflammatory statements and to call that the United States comply with its obligations under the UN Charter. As we have repeatedly emphasized, the normalization of threats of force sets a dangerous precedent and poses serious risks to international peace and security. The Security Council must not remain silent in the face of such blatant provocations.

While committed to its obligations to international peace and security, the Islamic Republic of Iran will resolutely defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests under international law against any hostile action. The Islamic Republic of Iran warns that any act of aggression will have severe consequences, for which the U.S. will bear full responsibility.

The Islamic Republic of Iran unequivocally condemns the recent military aggression and unlawful use of force against Yemen by the United States and the United Kingdom. These actions flagrantly violate Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, contravening international law, the United Nations Charter, and relevant Security Council resolutions, thereby posing a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

As a responsible member of the international community, the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently adhered to its obligations under international law, and supports the maritime safety and freedom of navigation. The Islamic Republic of Iran has never been involved in any activities inconsistent with the provisions of relevant Security Council resolutions on Yemen. Consequently, Iran strongly and categorically rejects any accusation on the violation of relevant Security Council resolutions on arms embargoes in Yemen or involvement in any destabilizing activities in the region. I wish to emphasize once more that Ansarullah and the Yemeni authorities operate independently in their decision-making and actions, asserting that their operations are conducted in support of the people of Gaza and in response to violations of Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

I also take this opportunity to categorically reject the false and unsubstantiated accusations made against the Islamic Republic of Iran by the representatives of the United States regarding Yemen, as well as by the United Kingdom and France, who accused Iran of destabilizing activities in the region during the Security Council’s open briefing on 6 March 2025, under the agenda item “The situation in the Middle East” (9873rd meeting). These allegations are entirely baseless and lack any credibility. Iran views these unfounded claims as a deliberate and calculated attempt by these three states to deflect attention from their own complicity in the genocide and war crimes committed by the Israeli regime against the Palestinian people in Gaza and other nations in the region, as well as their failure, as permanent members of the Security Council, to hold Israel accountable and compel it to adhere to peace and security in the region.

I should be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.