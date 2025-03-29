Iran, FAO hold workshops to enhance pistachio safety, export potential

TEHRAN –Under a project entitled “Improving Pistachio Production and Export through Establishment of Integrated Product Management,” the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Iran in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture has organized a series of workshops to strengthen the pistachio safety and export potential.

Led by Paola Battilani, FAO’s International Pistachio Value Chain and Processing Consultant, the initiative was held from January 26 to February 5. It mainly focused on developing and implementing comprehensive mycotoxin management plans tailored to ensure safer crop production, reinforcing best practices for pistachio safety and quality, the UN website announced in a press release on March 24.

FAO brought together 60 national key stakeholders from the government, private sector including pistachio growers, processors and traders as well as academia to strengthen capacity in mycotoxin prevention, detection, and control across the pistachio supply chain. The workshop equipped participants with the necessary tools and strategies to enhance pistachio quality and competitiveness in the global pistachio market.

As one of the world’s top producers and exporters of high-quality pistachios, Iran’s pistachio industry plays a crucial role in the country’s economy and the global nut trade.

Globally, aflatoxins, produced by Aspergillus fungi, can develop at various stages of the pistachio supply chain, influenced by environmental conditions, agricultural practices, and post-harvest handling.

To address these challenges, Iran has been implementing good agricultural practices (GAPs), applying strict quality control mechanisms, improved drying and storage methods, enhanced mycotoxin testing capabilities, and biological control solutions.

The FAO-led workshops provided a platform for knowledge exchange and technical capacity building, equipping industry stakeholders across the Pistachio value chain with the latest scientific insights and risk mitigation strategies.

By fostering collaboration among regulators, industry stakeholders, and researchers, the training strengthened knowledge-sharing networks and laid the groundwork for comprehensive mycotoxin management plans, further improving the safety, quality, and global competitiveness of Iranian pistachios.

FAO’s commitment to better production

FAO’s Technical Cooperation Project is designed to enhance integrated pistachio supply chain management, focusing on productivity, harvesting, processing, and compliance with food safety regulations. By fostering efficient and inclusive supply chain practices, the project aims to ensure sustainable pistachio production and consumption, ultimately contributing to food and nutrition security, economic growth, and strengthening global competitiveness.

In July 2023, FAO and the Ministry of Agriculture embarked on a strategic partnership to bolster pistachio production and export in Iran.

During the signing ceremony on Sunday, July the 23rd, Yuak Dhoj G C, the FAO Representative ad interim to Iran, and Mohammad Mehdi Boroumandi, Deputy Agriculture Minister for Horticulture, inked an agreement to implement the Pistachio Technical Cooperation Project (TCP).

Pistachio, a cherished and economically crucial crop in Iran, has gained international recognition for its quality and taste.

With the objective of strengthening this vital sector, the TCP project on “improving Pistachio’s production and export through the establishment of integrated product management” aims to enhance production efficiency, ensure sustainable farming practices, promote quality control mechanisms, and foster increased export opportunities for Iranian pistachio producers using Integrated Crop Management, ICM, approach.

MT/MG