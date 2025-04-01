S. Arabia, UAE and Kuwait refuse to let US use air bases for possible Iran attack: i24NEWS

TEHRAN - Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait secretly told Tehran that they will not allow the US to use their air bases to strike Iran, a Saudi source told i24NEWS early on Monday.

This comes amid escalating rhetoric, both in the U.S. and Iran.

While Trump says he prefers diplomacy that will secure a deal over Iran's nuclear program, he has threatened that "there will be bombing like they've never seen before" if Tehran does not agree to a deal.

The source also confirmed that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait told the Iranians that barring the Americans includes supporting operations, such as allowing US refueling or reconnaissance aircraft to participate in any missions supporting such an attack.