West Asian countries invest in Iran as non-oil exports gain momentum

TEHRAN – Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) reported positive trade performance with West Asia in the past Iranian year (ended on March 20), despite ongoing international sanctions. According to Abdolamir Rabihavi, Director General of the TPO’s West Asia Office, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman made investments in Iran over the last year, signaling strengthened economic ties in the region.

Rabihavi said Iran’s top trading partners in West Asia during the past year were Iraq, the UAE, Turkey, and Oman, and exports to these countries maintained steady growth throughout the year.

Even without final data from the last month, Iran broke its previous export records to these destinations.

Looking ahead to 1404 (March 2025–March 2026), Rabihavi noted the possibility of intensified sanctions, but emphasized that the TPO plans to open new markets to exporters and diversify Iran’s export basket to sustain growth.

The organization is pursuing fresh strategies to expand trade with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman.

As the secretariat of the Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee, the TPO also aims to actively promote re-exports via Oman.

He stressed the importance of exporting high-value-added products and announced a shift in focus toward knowledge-based and innovative goods that can deliver higher returns.

While neighboring markets continue to demand Iran’s raw materials and minerals, the relatively low export value of such bulk commodities has limited growth. In contrast, advanced and knowledge-based products could increase the average value per ton and boost the role of small and medium-sized tech firms in Iran’s exports.

Rabihavi also referenced the Leader’s designation of the current year’s slogan, "Investment for Production," and said Iran must enhance its appeal to foreign investors.

He expressed hope that with the right approach and open-minded strategy, Iran can attract more investment opportunities in 1404, building on last year’s capital inflows from Turkey, the UAE, and Oman.

EF/MA