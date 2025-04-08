Tourism minister attends global investment forum in UAE to promote cooperation

TEHRAN – Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Monday evening to participate in the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) Congress 2025, one of the world’s leading platforms for international investment and economic dialogue.

Salehi-Amiri traveled to Abu Dhabi at the official invitation of UAE’s chairman of the tourism council and Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of the UN Tourism, formerly known as the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). He was welcomed upon arrival by Iran’s ambassador to the UAE.

Last month, Pololikashvili emphasized the need to enhance cooperation with Iran to foster sustainable development in the tourism industry. In a letter to Salehi-Amiri, Pololikashvili highlighted the country’s pivotal role in the global tourism system, according to a press release issued by the Ministry on Monday.

As part of his agenda, Salehi-Amiri is expected to meet with UAE officials, other attending ministers, and international investors to explore strategic partnerships in the cultural and tourism sectors. He will also hold discussions with members of the Iranian tourism and business community residing in the UAE.

Organized under the patronage of the UAE’s Ministry of Investment, Ministry of Economy, and Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and chaired by Minister of Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi, AIM 2025 plays a central role in shaping the future architecture of global economic cooperation.

Salehi-Amiri’s participation highlights Iran’s intent to strengthen regional cultural ties and showcase the country’s investment potential in heritage and tourism infrastructure. The visit is viewed as a strategic step in Iran’s broader public diplomacy efforts and its pursuit of a more active role in regional and transnational cultural collaboration, IRNA reported on Monday.

“The presence of the Iranian tourism minister at such a high-profile global event underscores the country’s efforts to present its civilizational assets and cultural wealth as valuable soft power resources on the international stage.”

Salehi-Amiri has underscored the role of cultural heritage as a form of “soft power,” capable of fostering national pride and international recognition. “Iran’s strength lies not only in its historical legacy but also in its ability to share this legacy with the world,” the minister said in a televised program.

He also underlined Iran’s ranking as the seventh most attractive country for tourism, according to World Bank data, though domestic studies place Iran third globally. Iran’s diverse offerings, ranging from cultural heritage and natural wonders to marine tourism, contribute to its unique standing, the minister said.

The minister has also emphasized the country’s rich cultural heritage, stating that 48,000 sites (as well as monuments and relics) have been registered nationally, with 28 tangible and 27 intangible assets already on UNESCO’s World Heritage list. Additionally, 48 more sites are pending global recognition, the minister added.

According to Salehi-Amiri, the Islamic Republic welcomed 6.382 million international tourists during the last Iranian year (which ended on March 19) and aims for a 10% annual growth in arrivals.

“We have the capacity to attract up to 15 million more tourists annually, but this requires significant improvements in infrastructure, including transportation, accommodation, and financial services,” he noted.

The AIM Congress, held from April 7 to 9 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), brings together global economic, technological, and governance institutions to explore international investment opportunities and policy innovations. According to organizers, the 2025 edition places a special focus on sustainable tourism strategies, foreign direct investment (FDI), digital transformation, green technologies, and infrastructure development.

