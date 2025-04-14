Iran's upper hand

TEHRAN - In a note, Jam-e-Jam discussed the nuclear negotiations in Muscat.

It wrote: In recent days, the capital of Oman, Muscat, has once again become the center of global diplomacy. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States began their indirect negotiations in this city. These negotiations were not only a diplomatic procedure, but in the background, there was also a global psychological war centered on Western media. While the negotiations were specifically focused on nuclear issues and the lifting of sanctions, some Western media, especially Reuters, attempted to distort the nature of the talks unrealistically and create a false narrative in this regard. Despite the media atmosphere that at times attempted to mislead the purpose of the negotiations and spread an imaginary narrative that Iran has retreated, the reality is that the negotiations solely focused on the nuclear issue and lifting sanctions. The negotiations, especially considering the Islamic Republic of Iran’s determination to secure its national interests through diplomacy, demonstrate Iran’s responsible and constructive approach in the international arena.

Farhikhtegan: Pakistan awaits good news from Muscat talks

In an analysis, Farhikhtegan discussed Pakistan’s enthusiasm for an Iran-U.S. agreement and said: The failure to realize the ideal conditions for comprehensive cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan has largely depended on the bilateral relations of both countries with the U.S. The massive Peace Pipeline project is a perfect reflection of this situation. For nearly two decades, this project has been caught in the ups and downs of Pakistan’s decisions and relations between Washington and Tehran and has practically reached a dead end. Given Pakistan’s economic situation and the country’s need for energy resources, many Pakistani politicians have tried to complete this national project, but the U.S. sanctions on Iran have made these efforts useless. With this in mind, it seems that Pakistanis are now looking to Muscat, so that perhaps, with an agreement between Washington and Tehran, they can regulate their economic relations with Tehran and create new conditions for their energy-hungry economy.

Etemad: In case of an agreement, US must provide necessary guarantees

Etemad spoke with political activist Nasser Imani about the first round of nuclear negotiations with the U.S. in Oman on April 11. He said: Some news stories suggest that people think that immediately after the negotiations, all their economic and livelihood problems will be solved and prices will be reduced. These negotiations may just solve some of Iran’s economic problems. It should be noted that the majority of the cruel sanctions imposed against Iran are related to the U.S. Senate and Congress and have nothing to do with the U.S. government. If Trump wants to cancel or reduce these sanctions, he will need the approval of Congress. Even if Iran and the U.S. agree on the issues of interest, this agreement can only reduce some of the sanctions, not all of them. There is also no guarantee for the implementation of U.S. commitments. Just as we witnessed such cases in the previous round when the JCPOA was signed. Therefore, the necessary guarantees must be obtained from the United States. Therefore, we must be cautious about the results of these negotiations. We should not unreasonably make the people happy or disappoint them about the results of the negotiations.

Javan: Israel's anger at the nuclear negotiations

In the days leading up to the indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States, the Zionists and their media affiliates published numerous reports claiming "Iran's weakness in the negotiations." The Zionists, dissatisfied with negotiations between representatives from Tehran and Washington, have either become silent or used their affiliated media to attack the indirect talks between the parties. After the end of the first round of negotiations, not only the Iranian side but also the Americans and countries around the world spoke of the positive atmosphere in the negotiations, and by constructively assessing what happened, announced next week as the date for the next round. However, the Zionist media outlets practically tried to downplay the indirect negotiations. According to former CIA officer Graham Fuller, these talks have surprised and angered Netanyahu. All Netanyahu wants is to dominate the region. But he will not achieve that as long as Iran exists. The Iranians will not allow anyone to force them, and any conflict with Iran would be disastrous for the region.