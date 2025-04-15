Russian businesses invited to actively participate in Iran Expo 2025

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, on Monday invited Russian companies to actively take part in Iran Expo 2025, the country’s largest trade and export showcase, during a meeting with Sergey Katyrin, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation.

According to a statement from the Iranian Embassy in Moscow, the two sides emphasized the importance of expanding trade cooperation and exchanging business delegations under the framework of the Iran-Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Agreement.

Jalali described trade ties between Tehran and Moscow as growing and urged the full implementation of the free trade deal, which was signed in January 2024 in St. Petersburg and will come into effect on May 15, 2025, following ratification by all member states. The agreement covers 87 percent of traded goods between Iran and the five member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, granting them customs exemptions.

Highlighting Iran Expo 2025, scheduled for April 28 to May 2 in Tehran, Jalali called for strong participation from Russian companies and economic stakeholders. He also announced an upcoming visit to Moscow by a high-level Iranian trade delegation, led by the head of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture.

Katyrin welcomed the Iranian delegation’s upcoming visit and said Russia’s Chamber of Commerce was ready to host its Iranian counterpart. He noted that while current trade volumes are positive, they fall short of the full potential of bilateral economic ties and should be expanded. He also encouraged greater participation by companies from both countries in each other’s trade exhibitions.

The meeting concluded with agreements on the schedule and details of the upcoming visit by Samad Hassanzadeh, head of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, and his accompanying delegation of Iranian business leaders.

EF/

Photo: – Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, met with Sergey Katyrin, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation in Moscow on Monday.